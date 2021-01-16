wrestling / News
WWE News: Billie Kay Comments on Riott Squad Look, Natalya vs. Liv Morgan Highlights
January 15, 2021 | Posted by
– Billie Kay showed off a Riott Squad-inspired look on Smackdown as she tries to join the team, and took to social media to comment on it. Kay retweeted a post from WWE Australia about how “punk” she looks, replying:
Guys, I’ve been to a Fall Out Boy concert… I know what punk is”
Guys, I’ve been to a Fall Out Boy concert… I know what punk is 🤟 https://t.co/XwngjCNJgV
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 16, 2021
– Unfortunately, Kay was not incredibly helpful to her would-be teammates, as she inadvertanly distracted Liv Morgan during Morga’s match with Natalya and allowed Nattie to get the win. You can see a clip from that bout below:
