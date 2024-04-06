Billie Starkz Wins ROH Women’s TV Championship At Supercard of Honor

Billie Starkz is the inaugural ROH Women’s TV Champion, winning the title at Supercard of Honor. Starkz defeated Queen Aminata in the finals of the tournament to crown the first champion on Friday’s show. Starkz won the title by faking a neck injury and when Aminata tried to help her out of the ring, she hit a German suplex and then applied rear naked choke to get the win.

The tournament kicked off in February and saw Starkz make it to the finals by beating Robyn Renegade, Diamanté, and Mercedes Martinez. Aminata defeated J–Rod, Taya Valkyria, and Red Velvet.