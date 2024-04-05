Join 411’s Live ROH Supercard of Honor Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello and welcome fellow 411ers! Wrestlemania weekend is upon us, and I hope you’re all feeling suitably buzzed – it’s a great time to be a fan! Mania Weekend is often about so much more than just the two big Mania shows, and as has been the tradition since 2006, that means Ring of Honor are presenting their annual Supercard of Honor show. A lot of the card was only finalised this past week, which had some worried, but I guess it harkened back to the old days of ROH where a lot of the card would take shape in that same manner.

Really strong women’s offerings on paper tonight – I’ll admit I have a real blindspot for Stardom in my wrestling viewing so I’m particularly looking forward to their Stardom Showcase six-woman tag. By all accounts, it has the potential to do for Stardom what that classic six-man tag did for Dragon Gate at the inaugural Supercard of Honor. Although they will likely have stiff competition from Athena and Shida, who could easily steal the show tonight.

With that in mind, let’s crack on. I’ll post more in-depth thoughts on the matches in my post-show review, but I’ll throw out some ratings alongside each match as we go. Have fun, everybody!

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Venue: The Liacouras Center

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman

ZERO HOUR Pre-show

Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Josh Woods & Ariya Daivari) vs Tony Deppen, Rhett Titus & Adam Priest

Titus and Woods start this one out. They exchange holds on the mat, Titus ducks a clothesline, leg pick by Woods, and an arm drag by Titus to regain control. Titus tags in Deppen as Nese comes in too, dropkick by Deppen. Nese and Daivari work over Deppen in the corner, back drop escape by Deppen who tags in Priest. Blind tag by Daivari who gets a double team powerslam/springboard combination to take down Priest.

Titus back in, knee to the chest. Reverse cutter from Josh and Nese on Titus. Priest takes out Daivari on the outside, and Titus hits a spinning armhook sideslam to get a 2 count. Nese avoids a double team from Titus and Deppen, goes for a bulldog but Titus tosses him over the top rope. Woods and Priest now, exploder suplex ensures Woods stays in control. Nese suplexes Deppen back inside the ring to be powerbombed by Woods, with Daivari getting a top rope diving forearm to allow the Premier Athletes to pick up the win.

Your winners by pinfall: Premier Athletes

Time: 8:06

Rating: **1/2

The Beast Mortos vs Blake Christian

Mortos is the new identity for Black Taurus by the way. Headscissor exchanges but neither man goes down, they land on their feet! Mortos picks up Christian but Blake slips behind. Dropkick through the ropes, handspring into a wheelbarrow and a splash from Christian. Springboard uppercut from Christian gets 2. Shots in the corner and now Mortos with a powerslam out of the corner for a 2 count of his own. Big slap across the face to Christian, followed by a straight punch. Bearhug locked in, Christian battles out of it, walks straight into a spinning lariat, which gets a 2.

Tornado DDT from Christian and now both men head to the apron. SPEAR on the apron takes Mortos to the floor….tope con hilo takes him down! Back inside, Christian heads to the top and hits a diving elbow, 1, 2, no. Mortos charges and misses a splash in the corner, but catches Christian with a pop up Samoan Drop for 2. Mortos misses another shot in the corner, Blake counters with a cartwheel driver as both men spill to the rampway. Moonsault to the outside caught, but Christian follows through into a spinning DDT. Springboard 450 splash back into the ring! 1, 2, no. Mortos up and he catches Christian on the top rope. Mortos up there with him…Mortos catches him and gets a power press slam off the top! AWFUL WAFFLE! 1, 2, 3.

Your winner: The Beast Mortos

Time: 8:38

Rating: ***1/4

Post-match, Kommander and Alex Abrahantes show up and they appear to be scouting Mortos. Kommander applauds his victory.

Earlier tonight, Caprice Coleman sat down with Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher is feeling good about tonight and he’s confident about their match. Fletcher knows Johnson has something to prove tonight – Lee may be 8-0 but that’s still not on the level of Kyle Fletcher. We’ll see Fletcher vs Lee Johnson for the ROH TV title later on.

Cole Karter & Griff Garrison vs (Spanish Announce Project) Serpentico & Angelico

Garrison and Carter cheapshot the SAP as they enter the ring. But SAP come back with some tandem offense and pose in the center of the ring…before Serpentico takes out Karter & Garrison with a suicide dive to the outside. Angelico gets whipped into the steel steps and Karter takes out Serpentico from behind before tossing him into the barricade. Karter brings Serpentico into the ring as Griff and Cole start the double teaming. Griff gets a 2 off an elbow drop, and some quick tags keep them in control. Karter takes a cheap shot on Angelico, but Serpentico fights back against both guys.

Cole tries to tear the mask of Serpentico and then Griff chokes him in the ropes. Serpentico tosses Karter outside and goes for the tag but Garrison cuts him off. Headscissors to Karter and Serpentico makes the tag. Angelico gets a springboard clothesline off the back of Karter to Griff, then hits a series of kicks and a jacknife to Karter for 2. Flatliner by Angelico, tag and a swanton from Serpentico gets 2 on Karter until Garrison breaks it up. Griff with a running boot to Angelico. Double flatliner by Serpentico takes both opponents down. Maria in with a chair but the referee gets rid of it, and he ejects Maria from ringside!

Serpentico and Karter trade rollups, Karter pushes Serpentico towards the ropes and Griff steals the mask right off his face! Karter rolls him up and gets the 1, 2, 3.

Your winners: Cole Karter & Griff Garrison



Time: 8:28



Rating: **

Mariah May vs Momo Kohgo

Snapmare by May and she immediately starts mocking Momo. Crossbody out of the corner from Momo and a dropkick, tiger feint misses and May hammers away at her back. May gives Momo a kiss and dropkicks her in the back, before unleashing a huge spinning sideslam. Shotgun dropkick gets a 2 count for Mariah May.

Kohgo to the apron, springboard dropkick and she gets the tiger feint kick this time, which gets a 2. May hoists her up and brings her to the top rope, headstands and delivers the hurracanrana. Shotgun dropkick off the ropes for another 2 for May. May talks a little trash and that fires up Kohgo for a series of forearms. May follows Momo into the corner looking for a high German but Momo counters into a stepover kick and a satellite DDT. 1, 2, no. Momo looks for a DDT, countered, May with a big Exploder! Running knee to the face, IT’S GONNA BE MAY! 1, 2, 3.

Your winner: Mariah May



Time: 6:14



Rating: ***



Momo shoves away a handshake at the end, so Mariah May boots her in the midsection, ha!

MAIN SHOW

We open the show and Nigel McGuinness makes his way out, joining commentary for the event! Makes sense, him and Riccaboni have been a good pair on Collision.

[ROH Television Championship] Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Lee Johnson

Fletcher is rocking the Liger body/face paint for this one. Long staredown and Johnson extends the hand but Kyle kicks it away. Go behind by Johnson, reversed by Fletcher and he just tosses Johnson to the mat. Shoulder block from the champion, and Kyle poses for the fans. Dropkick by Johnson, and a big chop to the chest in the corner. Kyle catches Johnson off the ropes into a swinging sideslam, nice show of strength there. Chop to the chest of his own in the corner. Fletcher goes for one more, Johnson avoids it but ends up running into a back elbow to ground him again.

Rollup by Johnson for 2, and he sends Fletcher over the ropes to hit the apron on the way to the floor. Lee takes a run up and hits a tope con hilo. Kyle recovers and goes for a suplex over the barricade, but basically brainbusters him on the edge of the barricade! Fletcher takes a run up and canonballs over the barricade to take out Lee Johnson, good Lord! Back in the ring, double underhook driver by Fletcher gets a 2 count.

Johnson avoids a clothesline and gets a reverse neckbreaker, following up with a PK and a standing moonsault for 2. Deadlift suplex by Fletcher, he’s a big strong boi! Blue Thunder Bomb by Johnson connects though, and that gets a 2 for the challenger. Johnson gets Kyle on the top rope but Kyle catches him and he hits the Super Falcon Arrow. 1, 2, no, Johnson kicks out.

Fletcher looks for the piledriver, Johnson fights it, dragonrana! Thrust kick combinations from Johnson as he heads up to the top again. But Kyle quickly gets to his feet and sweeps the legs of Johnson. Runnibng kick to the face, brainbuster! 1, 2, Johnson kicks out! Last Ride powerbomb from Kyle, 1, 2, NO!! Damn these guys aren’t messing around. Kyle looks pissed as Johnson struggles to his feet. Kick to the chest, Johnson is trying to fire himself up. More kicks from the champ. Johnson again punches himself in the face. Back to his feet, he eats a forearm to the face from Kyle, who follows up with a series of kicks to the chest again. Kyle goes to the apron where Johnson rests. He’s looking for a piledriver but Johnson get the Big Shot Drop on the apron! The referee makes the count, and they both make it back in the ring at 19.

To their feet, they trade forearms, thrust kick by Johnson, Tiger suplex by Fletcher, poisonrana from Johnson though. Dropkick to the face by Fletcher, and Fletcher gets the jumping tombstone for the 1, 2, NOOOO! Lee Johnson got the arm up! Fletcher takes Lee to the top rope…and Lee counters with a super Canadian Destroyer off the top! Johnson gets the frog splash, and one more from the opposite turnbuckle! 1, 2, NO. OK we’re edging pretty close to overkill here. Fletcher gets the lawn dart into the buckles, takes a run up and hits the kick to the face followed by the the turnbuckle BRAINBUSTAHHHH and that gets the 3 for Kyle.

Your winner and STILL ROH TV Champion: Kyle Fletcher



Time: 19:48



Rating: ***3/4

