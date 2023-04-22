wrestling / News

Billie Starkz vs. Allison Danger Pulled From GCW Into The Light Due To Injury

April 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Allison Danger GCW Into the Light Image Credit: GCW

Billie Starkz’ match with Allison Danger will not take place at GCW Into The Light due to an injury. GCW announced on Friday that the match is off the show due to injury, and that Joey Janela will also not be competing due to injury..

Starkz’ status for Saturday’s GCW Scene of the Crime is not yet known.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Allison Danger, Billie Starkz, GCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading