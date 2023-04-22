wrestling / News
Billie Starkz vs. Allison Danger Pulled From GCW Into The Light Due To Injury
April 21, 2023 | Posted by
Billie Starkz’ match with Allison Danger will not take place at GCW Into The Light due to an injury. GCW announced on Friday that the match is off the show due to injury, and that Joey Janela will also not be competing due to injury..
Starkz’ status for Saturday’s GCW Scene of the Crime is not yet known.
Card Subject to Change:
Due to Injury, the following competitors will not be able to perform tonite at #GCWLight in Atlanta:
Allison Danger
Billie Starkz
Joey Janela
Just Signed:
TONY DEPPEN vs BRYAN KEITH
BROGAN FINLAY vs ADAM PRIEST pic.twitter.com/o3fBKICjvi
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 21, 2023
