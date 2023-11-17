Billy Corgan Comments On Rumors of NWA Financial Cutbacks and Talent Cuts

As previously reported, the NWA is rumored to be making talent cuts soon, as well as production cutbacks, due to financial troubles. The report noted that there had been very little money coming in and the goal was to cut the budget in half. In an interview with PWInsider, Billy Corgan commented on the rumors and said that the company’s financial health was “fine.” Here are highlights:

On the financial health of NWA: “[The] Financial health is fine. I’m 100 percent owner, still. No investors. So I answer to no one on expenditures except myself. For those who have noticed, this has been an incredibly successful period in my musical life; including a massive summer tour in 2023 and two more tours on the books for 2024 with an arena and festival summer run in Europe flowing into stadium tour with Green Day. So if I needed additional funding (I don’t currently) I can get it easily, because I also own all my songs as well as my recorded work (what they call ‘masters’) since 2001; and which one could get loans on against future earnings, etc. if needed.”

On reports that there will be cutbacks: “This is where the stupidity of this kind of ‘reporting’ shows itself. Sarasota, Florida [tomorrow’s NWA event] is a live-to-tape event which will turn into future episodes of Powerrrr. So we try to balance who’s flying in from where, etc. to ensure the quality of the show is very high against the cost of running a live remote. [The live remote] is much more expensive than running, say at Skyway in Nashville in a TV studio. So by definition, this live ‘taping’ is more expensive than Powerrr in the studio. So we are actually spending more money, not less. 2023 has been the most expensive year yet of the Lightning One era and that’s a good thing because the wrestling and quality of our productions has never been higher, which feeds into landing TV deals.”

On rumored roster cuts: “None. The territorial system being reinstated is partly to make sure that if key roster talents are not in a particular tv taping cycle they keep working in our NWA ecosystem. We value everyone that works for us; and some are under contract and some are not, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want everyone working for us all the time. [If I didn’t want them], I would not have invested time (and money by extension) in storylines and promotion of a character they own.”