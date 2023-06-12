Billy Gunn On Going From Crotch Chopping To Scissoring, Compares the Two

Billy Gunn used to crotch chop but now scissors, and he recently reflected on making that transition. The DX alumnus and AEW star is now allied with The Acclaimed and he spoke with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge and was asked whether scissoring is as popular as the old DX gesture.

“Yeah, I think so,” Gunn said. “They’re both amazing, right? I was just at a signing this weekend, and people would come up to me, and they have their kids, and I’d go, ‘I get it. I’m a parent’s worst nightmare.’ I go from sucking it to scissoring, right? I don’t know how my career has been so not parent-oriented,” he joked. “I don’t know., I think it’s just two different eras and two different things. ‘Suck It’ was with the DX stuff. It was iconic. There’s nothing that’s going to touch that because it was just so special, and it was so good.”

He continued, “Not saying that this isn’t. This is just something else. It’s just different. The crotch chopping and all that stuff was in that era, which was amazing. Now, everybody is still — I walk through the airport and all I do is scissor. It’s crazy. On the other hand, it’s amazing because you don’t realize until you walk through the airport, or you’re going through Walmart, or somewhere people are, that’s all they want to do. So, on the one hand, it shows you how special it is, and I just think the two were different, but at the same breath, they are the same.”