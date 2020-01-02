wrestling / News

Various News: Billy Gunn Files Trademark For His Son’s Name, Wrestle Factory Announces New Dojo, Article On The Late Randy Colley

January 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Billy Gunn, who works for AEW as a producer, has filed a trademark for his son’s ring name, Austin Gunn. The two teamed up together for next week’s AEW Dark, which was taped last night. You can find spoilers here.

– The Charleston Post-Courier has a story covering the late Randy Colley, which you can find here.

– Wrestle Factory has announced that they have opened a new dojo in North Carolina. You can find more details here.

