wrestling / News
Various News: Billy Gunn Files Trademark For His Son’s Name, Wrestle Factory Announces New Dojo, Article On The Late Randy Colley
January 2, 2020 | Posted by
– Billy Gunn, who works for AEW as a producer, has filed a trademark for his son’s ring name, Austin Gunn. The two teamed up together for next week’s AEW Dark, which was taped last night. You can find spoilers here.
– The Charleston Post-Courier has a story covering the late Randy Colley, which you can find here.
– Wrestle Factory has announced that they have opened a new dojo in North Carolina. You can find more details here.
More Trending Stories
- Lana Says ‘Don’t Assume Someone’s Sexuality’
- New Day on Vince McMahon’s Shock At Their Failed Babyface Run, Xavier Woods Putting His Career on the Line to Turn Them Heel
- Triple H on Concerns About NXT’s Impact on the UK Scene, Helping Talent Police Bad Promotions
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Report that WCW Let Sid Vicious Slide On Steroid Test In 1993