First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
– The first spoilers are in for next week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s Dynamite. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Chuck Taylor comes out as guest commentator.
* Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn (The Gunn Club) defeated Shawn Spears and Preston Vance.
