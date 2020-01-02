wrestling / News

First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

January 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark logo

– The first spoilers are in for next week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s Dynamite. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Chuck Taylor comes out as guest commentator.

* Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn (The Gunn Club) defeated Shawn Spears and Preston Vance.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading