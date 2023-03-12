Billy Gunn & His Wife Celebrate Sobriety Anniversary

– The wife of AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn celebrated her husband’s latest sobriety anniversary today in a post on Twitter.

Paula Sopp wrote, “You did it, babe! @RealBillyGunn Another year, that now makes [12] years SOBER!” Gunn’s wife Paula Sopp tweeted, sharing a photo of the two. “To say I’m proud is an understatement!! Daily triggers around you all the time but you maintain and do the right thing. It’s not easy but you’ve done it! I love you.” Billy Gunn later tweeted back, “Thanks love of my life.”

Congrats to Billy Gunn on his continued sobriety and battles with drug addiction and alcoholism.

