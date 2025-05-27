Billy Jack Haynes Faces Serious Accusations In Elder Abuse Lawsuit From Wife’s Estate

Former professional wrestler William “Billy Jack” Haynes, already facing a second-degree murder charge for the February 2024 death of his 85-year-old wife Janette Becraft, has been hit with a $750,000 elder abuse lawsuit by her estate. Haynes, 71, was recently deemed unfit to stand trial in his criminal case.

The civil suit, filed May 22, 2025, in Multnomah County and reported by FOX 12 Oregon, alleges five years of horrific abuse. It claims the “vulnerable and disabled” Becraft was mentally, physically, and financially exploited by Haynes. Allegations include that Haynes “made Becraft end contact with her family, liquidate her retirement funds,” and “introduced Becraft to heroin and meth.”

The suit further claims he “forced her to purchase a gun that he was unable to acquire because of his criminal record and he forced her to marry him in 2021.”