Bishop Kaun Says He and Toa Liona Want Both the AEW & ROH Tag Team Titles

Bishop Kaun says that he Toa Liona are looking to lay claim to both the AEW & ROH Tag Team Championships. The Gates of Agony have been featured regularly on both AEW and ROH TV and are former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, and Kaun recently weighs in on their goals in the companies in an interview with WrestleMobs

“Toa and I want those tag belts,” Kaun said (per Fightful). “Both of them. The Ring of Honor and AEW [titles]. I don’t know if they’re really recently defending these tag titles, so why don’t you give us some opportunities? Because I’m down to be the workhorse. We want to wrestle every week. We want to be those people. This is what we work so hard for.”

He continued, “When Toa and I met, we talked for like three hours. I like, I like this guy. Him and I have the same mentality, hard work’s gonna pay off. I know that when we’re not being used, we’re both probably pulling two-a-days. I wake up, train in the morning, wrestling training at night. I am ready for whenever there’s opportunity, and then get the opportunity, and that’s why we knock out of the park. I always look at Twitter and stuff, people are like, ‘These guys look fucking awesome. Why are they not on TV? These guys look like stars. They knock it out of the park every time.'”