Blake Christian Wants To Participate In NJPW Best Of Super Juniors, Talks Other Goals For 2022

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Blake Christian (aka Trey Baxter in WWE) discussed working for Impact, WWE, and NJPW Strong, his goals for 202, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Blake Christian on working for Impact, WWE, and NJPW Strong and his preference towards NJPW: “I enjoyed all three of those and all had unique and different experiences. My heart is with New Japan. There is just something about it. From the fans, the guys in the back, the style. It’s something that has my heart.”

On his future in wrestling: “I’m really on the radar for anything. Whatever comes my way. I’m not looking to settle down right away, I just got out of that. I definitely want to do everything I can do.”

On c2: “I always say, ‘I can’t control the things that I can’t control,’ so I try not to focus on those. If I’m making a goal list, my number one top priority is Best of Super Juniors. That’s been my dream since before I started wrestling. I did the Super J Cup and now that I’m a free agent, I have more to my name, I want to really get in there and prove myself with some of the best.”