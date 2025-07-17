– During a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, wrestler Blake Christian recalled competing in the Ultimate X Match at Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches in April 2022. According to Christian, he had no idea he was competing in an Ultimate X Match when he accepted his booking for the event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Blake Christian on not knowing he was in Ultimate X: “I had no idea when I took that booking, I think that was WrestleMania weekend, I did Ring of Honor, New Japan, IMPACT, and GCW right after. I had no idea that was the match until it was posted. I was very excited because a lot of guys that I watched and grew up on were making that match famous. I was very excited for it.”

On the ceiling being very low for the venue: “The only thing that I didn’t like was the ceiling was so low, you couldn’t do anything from the very top. That’s what I wanted. As they were setting it up, I was like, ‘I don’t think we can get up there.’ That’s why I settled for what I did off the scaffolding. That was my only letdown of it. It’s a legendary match and a lot of people don’t get to say they did it. I’m happy I was able to put that on my resume.”