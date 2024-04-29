wrestling / News
Blocks Announced For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 31
April 29, 2024 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the blocks for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which begins on May 11. The finals will be held on June 9. There will be two blocks with ten wrestlers each. They include:
BLOCK A:
* El Desperado
* Kevin Knight
* BUSHI
* Titan
* TJP
* Kosei Fujita
* Blake Christian
* Clark Connors
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* HAYATA
BLOCK B:
* KUSHIDA
* Hiromu Takahashi
* DOUKI
* Francesco Akira
* Robbie Eagles
* Taiji Ishimori
* Drilla Moloney
* SHO
* Dragon Dia
* Ninja Mack