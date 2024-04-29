Blocks Announced For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 31

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the blocks for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which begins on May 11. The finals will be held on June 9. There will be two blocks with ten wrestlers each. They include:

BLOCK A:

* El Desperado

* Kevin Knight

* BUSHI

* Titan

* TJP

* Kosei Fujita

* Blake Christian

* Clark Connors

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* HAYATA

BLOCK B:

* KUSHIDA

* Hiromu Takahashi

* DOUKI

* Francesco Akira

* Robbie Eagles

* Taiji Ishimori

* Drilla Moloney

* SHO

* Dragon Dia

* Ninja Mack