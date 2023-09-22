Blue Meanie Recalls Becoming Friends With Paul Bearer Over AOL Instant Messenger

Blue Meanie was close friends with the late Paul Bearer, and he recently recalled becoming friends with him through AOL Instant Messenger of all places. The ECW alumnus spoke on his Making the Town podcast for Ad Free Shows about his friendship with Bearer, real name William Moody, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his friendship with Bearer: “I love Percy Pringle — not only as an entertainer but as a friend. I got to have moments with Percy that will never be forgotten… He had the signature look — that surprised Percy look. And it popped me … I was like, ‘Who is this?'”

On how they became friends: “We became friends through AOL Instant Messanger. We would just have life conversations, and it was so cool. We talked for years — about everything — to the point where he was the one who taught me about Google.”

On spending time with him in WWE: “My first day of TV, I saw Percy and he was sitting with the production people, who were melting candles for Gangrel’s entrance … He looks at the guy melting the candles and goes, ‘Brian and I have been friends for years. He’s the only wrestler who never asked me to get booked.’ That meant the world because I was just friends with Percy for Percy. I miss him everyday.”