Blue Meanie Recalls Making Peace With JBL After One Night Stand Incident

The Blue Meanie looked back on his infamous injury at the hands of JBL at One Night Stand 2005 and how they made peace soon after in a new interview. Speaking with Wrestling Inc, Meanie recalled the incident when HBL legitmately hurt him during a brawl between the WWE and ECW roster. Some highlights are below:

On the longstanding reports of heat between the two: “The weird thing is, me and John made up long ago and have been friends. It was a while ago and pretty much right after the incident. He’s been a supporter of mine and has helped me out here and there on the down low. I was very happy he reached out and threw his support. People seem to forget that we made up. When the Royal Rumble was here in Philly, he pitched to have me as an ECW surprise. So, me and John have long made up and we’re cool.”

On when they buried the hatchet: “After everything happened, I kinda went off on my own website and the news sites. WWE brought me in and when we got to the building, they go, ‘Well, you’re wrestling JBL tonight.’ I go, ‘Does John know this?’ They go, ‘You’re gonna hit a moonsault and you’re gonna win’ and I go, ‘Does John know this?’ It was in Sacramento at a SuperShow and JBL comes up, ‘Hey man, you wanna talk?’ We go find a room that is way in the bowels of the building and I’m thinking this is kinda weird. I go, if I walk into the room and there’s plastic on the floor then I’m gonna run! We go in the room and he says, ‘Hey man, we can talk or we can fight’ and I didn’t wanna fight. So, we just talked. I gave him my perspective and he said there was a lot of stuff he didn’t remember.”