WWE News: Update on Return Period for Bobby Fish, Shayna Baszler Pays Tribute to Former Trainer

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the status of injured NXT Superstar Bobby Fish. Currently, Fish is expected to return sometime in November or December. Fish has been dealing with a knee injury, which had to undergo surgery for, since March.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Shayna Baszler pointing to the sky is her doing a tribute to Billy Robinson, who was one of her first submission trainers as a pro MMA fighter. Baszler is paying homage to Robinson since she’s following in his footsteps as he made the transition from combat sports to professional wrestling.