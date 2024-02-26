Bobby Fish Says MLW Intimidation Games Match With Alex Kane Is ‘A Long Time Coming’

Bobby Fish battles Alex Kane at MLW Intimidation Games on Thursday, and he recently previewed the bout. Fish spoke with Under the Ring ahead of the match with Kane, his first in MLW since the 2021 Opera Cup, noting that the match has been coming for a while.

“Alex Kane, this has been a long time coming and when it was first on my radar, I didn’t know much about Alex,” Fish said (per Fightful). “In the past year, not only have I met him, but I’ve learned quite a bit more about him and it’s just made it more appetizing.”

Fish continued, “He’s doing big things, former MLW champion. He’s got a ton of momentum just from a young guy coming up standpoint and MLW is doing all good things as well. So, for him to be the piece of the puzzle that he is, and for MLW to be doing what they’re doing, it just all converges properly to be a big match.”