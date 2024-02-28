Bobby Fish On Why He Returned To MLW, Previews Match With Alex Kane

Bobby Fish recently discussed his return to MLW and match with Alex Kane at Intimidation Games. The WWE and AEW alumnus spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On his return to MLW: “What it became was, ‘I could pop up anywhere.’ I kind of like that dynamic and enjoy the whole unpredictability that came along with that. MLW has such a young, underground feel to it. I don’t want to give too much props to my opponent on Thursday, but Alex Kane is a perfect example of that young, underground, getting discovered but not quite ready for prime time, but yet they kind of are. Court Bauer has created such an almost intangible dynamic there. I don’t know that you need to put your finger on it because you might not be able to, but it’s there.”

On his match with Alex Kane: “The first thing I look for is athleticism. For me, coming from athletics my whole childhood, and pro wrestling is a combination of things, but let’s be honest, there are people who have been successful in pro wrestling who are not the best athletes. It can be done. As far as my flavor of ice cream, I want to get in there with somebody who can go step for step with me athletically, who has quick twitch muscle fiber, who is dynamic. To me, it’s all in the hips. If you can pop those hips, there is a certain way that athletes do it because your hips are an integral part of almost everything when it comes to athletics. Alex has that. He has it in spades. This is a match up that has been a long time in the making. For it to finally be here, I’m really looking forward to it. I almost prefer it now because he has a little bit more time to get some seasoning. I’ve been around him a few times with companies outside of MLW and he’s a kid that gets it, he’s got the goods, and I’m ready to go with him. I can’t wait.”