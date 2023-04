Various News: Bobby Fulton’s Classic Ring Gear Stolen, Athena On This Week’s Hey! (EW)

– Bobby Fulton had one of his classic pieces of ring gear stolen, as he announced on social media. The wrestling legend posted to Twitter on Sunday morning, writing:

“I’ve got sad news, this historic tux jacket, I’ve had since 1984, has been stolen! If anyone sees it for sale on eBay or elsewhere, please let me know. It’s this jacket in the pic. I’m mad & I’m heartbroken. After all I’ve been through, now this. It was taken at the NWA event.”

– Athena is the guest on this week’s Hey! (EW). You can see the latest video below for the RJ City-hosted series: