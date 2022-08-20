Bobby Fulton Hospitalized Due To Several Health Issues

Bobby Fulton has been hospitalized for several health issues, according to posts made by his son Dillon on Fulton’s social media. According to the post, Fulton has double pneumonia and sepsis.

He wrote: “Came back home to NC for the weekend with dad, an hour out had to rush him to the hospital. They’ve pronounced that dad is sepsis and has double pneumonia! Please keep him in your prayers thanks! These next 48hrs are critical! Prayers for the doctors to have wisdom and a healing for dad!”

Prayers and positive vibes please! pic.twitter.com/XbrJ7hc2Mu — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 20, 2022

Fulton has had numerous health issues over the years, fighting throat cancer and having shoulder replacement surgery earlier this year.

411 wishes Mr. Fulton the best in his recovery.