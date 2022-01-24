Bobby Lashley Joins New National Brand Campaign For Bob’s Discount Furniture

Bobby Lashley is joining a Bob Army for a new national ad campaign from Bob’s Discount Furniture. The furniture retailer announced on Monday via press release that their new campaign, “Assemble the Bobs,” will include Lashley as well as Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle), Bob Ross, Rob Schneider, and more.

You can see the full announcement and video below:

Bob’s Discount Furniture Unveils “Assemble the Bobs” National Brand Campaign

New Campaign Features Unexpected Celebrity Partners including Rob Schneider, Rob Van Winkle (“Vanilla Ice”) and more

Bob’s Discount Furniture, one of the largest and fastest growing omni-channel furniture retailers in the country, today announced a lively, new national brand campaign, “Assemble the Bobs,” to celebrate the company’s growth and entry into new markets. The campaign includes Bob’s iconic Little Bob and Puppet Bob, as well notable celebrities and influencers including Rob Schneider, Rob Van Winkle (“Vanilla Ice”), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley, a likeness of artist Bob Ross, Roberto Hernandez, and of course the company’s founder, Bob Kaufman.

Launching on January 24th, “Assemble the Bobs” will engage consumers across TV, radio, digital, and in-store channels. Among the unexpected “Bobs” celebrities assembling for the campaign are:

* Rob Schneider, movie star and veteran of Saturday Night Live

* Rob Van Winkle (aka Vanilla Ice), American rapper, actor, and television host with 9 Seasons of “The Vanilla Ice Project”. He is best-known for his Billboard Charts top hit “Ice Ice Baby’ and has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. Vanilla Ice is in constant demand for corporate events and tours extensively with the “I Love 90s” concert package.

* “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, WWE Superstar, WWE Champion, three-time wrestling national champion and four-time wrestling All-American.

* A likeness of artist and creator of The Joy of Painting, Bob Ross.

* Roberto Hernandez, Cuban model, actor, and backstage host of Falling in Love.

* One of the most iconic Bobs – Bob’s Founder Bob Kaufman – will make a special appearance in the company’s ads around President’s Day.

As part of the campaign, the company will reveal how the public can become honorary Bobs too.

“After 30 years in business and with 150 Bob’s coast-to-coast and counting, it was only a matter of time before we needed to call in more Bobs,” said Steve Nesle, Chief Brand Officer of Bob’s Discount Furniture. “Stylish, affordable furniture in every home in America – who wouldn’t want to answer that call?”

The campaign includes 30 and 60 second spots and invites Bobs from all over to join the company, letting consumers know where they can find stylish and quality furniture at affordable prices. The campaign will be included in programming such as This is Us (NBC), Chicago Fire (NBC), I Can See Your Voice (FOX) and the Olympics (NBC/Peacock).

In addition to television and radio, the “Assemble the Bobs” campaign introduces an amplification of previous marketing efforts through engagement in media platforms such as Twitch and YouTube (via a YouTube takeover on January 27th), as well as partnerships with Univision and Telemundo. Andres Cantor, well known for his narration of soccer matches and his prolonged shouting of “Goal!” will also be assembling with Bobs through Telemundo.

The campaign was co-produced by the Bob’s internal marketing team, LB & Co., and leading creative shop Arnold Worldwide. “We value opportunities where we can really work hand-in-hand with our clients,” said George Sargent, CEO of Arnold. “We partnered closely with the Bob’s internal team, as well as Havas Media to bring this milestone campaign to life. The Havas Village model allows us to truly work as an integrated team with both agency partners and clients alike, and we’re very proud of that.”

Unique among furniture and other retailers, Bob’s has maintained a full-service internal advertising and production department since its founding, and today benefits from the efficiency of a fully equipped editing, print and production studio at its headquarters in Manchester, Connecticut. The studio includes a fabrication shop where Little Bob and Puppet Bob are made along with other props. Havas Media Boston planned and bought media for the campaign.