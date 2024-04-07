Bobby Lashley Proclaims He Will Main Event WrestleMania 41

– In a video he shared ahead of tonight’s WrestleMania 40, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley revealed that he still has a lot left to accomplish, and he proclaimed he would main event WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lashley on proving his resilience: “I feel great. I’m just proving my resilience. I thought my ass off to get to the top, got knocked off, and I’m fighting my way back up to the top. I’ve always had to work my ass off my entire life. As a kid, I put myself in very big positions all the way across the board. From winning Nationals… From coming here to the largest professional wrestling organization, scraping, clawing, and doing whatever I had to do to make it to the top. I got there and won the WWE Championship.”

On not making it onto WrestleMania 39 last year: “The cards got shuffled, I got dropped back down to the point of not making it to WrestleMania which was one of the biggest blows to me, that I’ve ever had in my professional wrestling career, in my athletic career. But now, I am back a year later. I am scraping and clawing and made it back onto the big show. But I feel like there’s so much more that I have to accomplish. I know where I need to be and I know how to get there, from hard work.”

On believing in hard work and his plan to headline WrestleMania 41: “I’m never one to go against hard work. I’ve worked hard my entire life,. 27 years in the wrestling business and I’m still working as hard as I did on day one. So I know what I’m capable of doing. I know where I want to go. I know I can’t get back there. WrestleMania 41, I am going to be main eventing, that’s the goal. That’s what I’m going to be working towards.”

At WrestleMania 40: Night 2, Bobby Lashley will team with The Street Profits against The Final Testament in a Street Fight. The show will go live in just minutes. WrestleMania 40 will be streamed live on Peacock.