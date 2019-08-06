Bobby Lashley Underwent Surgery, Still Aiming For November Return

Bobby Lashley’s projected time on the shelf will run through October, as he recently underwent surgery. Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed a report from last month that Lashley is expected to be back in early November.

According to the site, Lashley underwent elbow surgery to get bone spurs removed. It’s not certain what caused the injury to happen. Lashley last competed in mid-July as part of the Battle Royal on the Raw immediately after Extreme Rules for a shot at Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins won that match.