Booker T Addresses Rumors Of The Street Profits Possibly Breaking Up

During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcasT, Booker T addressed rumors of Montez Ford being WWE’s next big singles star and possible the end of The Steet Profits as a tag team. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On the rumors of The Street Profits splitting up: “I’m gonna tell you right now, if Angelo Dawkins ain’t listening to the internet and people talking about Montez Ford being a singles, and people wanting to treat him like a star, if that don’t motivate his ass, nothing will,” Booker said. “If he don’t think the chatter is real, that’s on him, okay?”

On Dawkins: “I’ve seen the difference in Angie, he’s a totally different guy now. He looks different, he walks different, he talks different, and when he gets in the ring, he works different, so I think that’s the motivating factor to keep this tag team thing rolling. Like I said, it’s going to be a time, but I don’t think the time is now.”

On Montez as a singles star but WWE needing a strong tag team: “Montez can definitely be a singles star. But I do think we need a strong tag team division right now, and I think over a period of time, Street Profits can be replaced, but I don’t think they can be replaced overnight. So I say let this thing roll for a little while longer, because we got something now.”

On feeling now is a good time for Street Profits to split: “A year ago, if they broke them up, I wouldn’t care one bit,” he said. “Now, there’s some thought process … to make this thing feel like ‘Street Profits.’ In order to have a name like that, you gotta have some dirt on you, dawg. You gotta be in the back alleys, you know what I mean? I’m serious, man, and that’s what I’m feeling with Street Profits right now.”