Booker T Criticizes Athena For Saying She Was Unhappy in WWE

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T criticized Athena for recent comments she made about her time in WWE, in which she said she chose not to re-sign because she wasn’t happy there. According to Booker, it shouldn’t be about that, but earning money. Here are highlights:

On Roderick Strong asking for his release and Athena not wanting to work for WWE: “I don’t know if they’re going to grant it or anything like that, I am nowhere near the office. But, if he wants his release, I say give it to him. One thing about being down in that system, we were talking about Ember Moon, and Ember Moon says she had got to the point where she wasn’t having fun. Her contract was coming up, and she was not going to re-sign her contract as well, for a lot of guys it’s one of those things that we have talked about many, many times. They want to have some fun, man, you know what I mean?”

On independent wrestler Hyan telling him she wasn’t having fun: “I remember Hyan, the young female that won the Sherri Martell Classic over the weekend. She came to me one day and she goes, ‘Booker, I thought this was fun, I am not having fun anymore, and I think I am going to take a break.’ I said, ‘hit the bricks,’ I am serious, that’s exactly what I told her, I said, ‘hit the bricks.’ Because sometimes it’s not fun. Sometimes you’re not going to be having a whole lot of fun. With any job, there are going to be a lot of days that you enjoy, and a lot of days that you’re going to go to work pissed off. I don’t care what line of work you’re in, and if you’re in this business, the professional wrestling business, to have fun, I don’t know. To each his own, but I was thinking about making some money. I was thinking about taking care of my family at the end of the day. I was thinking about parlaying my success into something where, at the end of the day, I am going to be able to take care of my family. And not one day that I can think of, that I have ever thought about having fun, that was just me.”