Booker T Says Dixie Carter Was ‘Living Out Her MILF Dream’ in TNA And Hanging Out With The Boys At The Bar

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame, Booker T discussed how involved with business Dixie Carter was in TNA. Booker T said he wasn’t sure what Dixie was doing half the time but that she was “living out her MILF dream” and drinking at the bar with the boys, adding that she was “hot to trot.” Later in the segment, he said Dixie was trying to do right by the boys by giving them jobs and throwing parties to give them something, but that she was out of her element. His comments are below.

On how Dixie Carter was living out her “MILF dream” on TNA: “I don’t know what Dixie was doing half the time, but I know she was hanging out in the bar, hanging out with the boys. When you hanging out with the boys, the water might get hot, then you gonna jump, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t know what Dixie was doing, but she seemed like she was living out her MILF dream. I’m serious, man. Dixie was getting busy. Ain’t gotta say what she was doing. Dixie was definitely, how they used to say back in the day, hot to trot. So I don’t know, man. Had the makeup and everything on. So I don’t know how much writing she was doing for the show.”

On how Dixie Carter hung out too much with the talent: “I remember one time, Dixie set up a huge party, I can’t remember the name of the place, it was this little bar, but it was a huge party, and the celebration was, it was just after the show, there was no real reason to have a party, and we’re having a party just because the show is over with and we go, ‘Let’s go have a party.’ That’s what I knew. Brother, you get your paper. Because this ship gonna sink real soon. When the boss starts mingling with the talent, and I don’t know what kind of mingling they’re doing to her, but when the boss starts hanging around the talent, having parties, hanging out and doing that kind of stuff, it’s a bad message and it’s a huge mistake. Business is definitely secondary. You can count how many parties that we’ve had for Reality of Wrestling and my guys. It’s been here at the house. Because those two things just don’t go together. Business and pleasure, they just do not go together.”

On how Dixie Carter was trying to do right by the boys: “I’m the first one to say, Dixie Carter was trying to do one of the greatest things one can ever do for the boys, the guys just doing this, trying to make sure securing guys’ jobs. That company, it definitely had a chance to do that, but Dixie Carter being in that position and not knowing if she was in shark infested waters or what type of sharks they were, she just didn’t know that, she didn’t know if it was a great white or one of those sand sharks. She didn’t know, and that’s where the mistakes happened, I think, with TNA, her being one of those people that just had a big heart. I ain’t saying she was having the parties because she just wanted to party, she was having the parties because she wanted to give the guys something. I’m joking and having fun on the frontend, but naw man, I think she was trying to do a great thing, just didn’t work out.”

