Booker T On John Cena’s Babyface Pivot: ‘He Can’t Play a Good Heel’

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WE’s decision to abruptly end John Cena’s heel turn right before SummerSlam, stating that he believes it was the right call because Cena is not a natural heel. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cena’s heel turn being over: “I really think [Brock Lesnar’s return] is all about John Cena not being a heel. I said this. I said, ‘John Cena is not a heel.’ He can’t even play a good heel. He tries to make his face look like he’s mad. And you know it’s not real. You know there is nowhere near — that’s not him. So I thought the babyface turn was John Cena just saying, ‘Hey man, let’s just course correct, and get back on pace. We know Brock Lesnar is coming back. I’ll be able to do something with that on the way out.’”

On Cena vs. Cody Rhodes: “But what I loved about that match was — I don’t know, I could be wrong. But it seemed like Cody Rhodes told John Cena, ‘Hey, bro, don’t worry about me tonight. Just do it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. Don’t try to protect me. Just do it.’ And it seemed like it was that way throughout the night, it seemed like with everybody. But specifically in that match, it seemed like Cody told John Cena, ‘Bro, just do it. You can apologize later.’ That’s the way it seemed to me, because John was bringing it, man. I mean, he was throwing Cody all over that place. And it seemed like he had no problem doing it. Seemed like he had no care in the world. It seemed like — it wasn’t a wrestling match. It seemed like it was a good fight.”

