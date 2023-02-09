– During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed competing int he first Elimination Chamber Match for WWE at Survivor Series 2002. According to Booker T, working that style of match was outside of his comfort zone. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I felt like I was out of my comfort zone. A lot of things I couldn’t control as far as whether I was going to get hurt or not. Bouncing off a cage is very, very unforgiving. For me, Elimination Chamber match, the first one in WWE of that era, it was like working in hell. There’s no way you cannot get hurt. Those types of matches are for guys like pain freaks [that have] something to prove to the world, to themselves, you know, and looking to leave a mark.”

Shawn Michaels won the first Elimination Chamber Match, capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.