Booker T Suggests That The Revival Take the Money from WWE, Explains Why He’d Pick Money Over Legacy

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame with Booker T, Booker T discussed reports that The Revival turned down a $700,000 per year offer from WWE. Booker T said that his advice to them would be to take the money.

On his advice to The Revival: “If I can give them any advice, I say take the money. Take what’s behind door number one. I’m speaking personal experience only. If they came to me and said, ‘Hey Book, we’re going to give you a million dollars a year, you ain’t gonna win no titles, we’ll get you TV time, we’re gonna give you a 15 year contract,’ I’m gonna shut the hell up.”

On if legacy is more important than how much money you make: “The legacy and all that is OK, alright? But if I had the choice of just getting the money and not working, I’m taking the money, and I’m not going to care about the legacy, because I’m going to take that $15 million and I’m gonna parlay that into hopefully $45-$50 million. The legacy is gonna be bigger than the wrestling business, and put my boots on, I think at the end of the day, for me, it was about getting paid, and parlaying professional wrestling into what I’m doing right now, having a great time, doing broadcasting.”

“I’ve had a great time wrestling, it’s been great, but honestly, if they would have said, ‘Hey man, you can just take the money and work sporadicly, or you know what, just take the money and stay at home,’ you would have never saw me again. I’m serious man. I’m not saying that I don’t love the business, I love the business, I mean I got a school, I’ve had my school for 15 years, and I love watching these young guys go out there and live their dream, and heck, I loved living my dream as well.”

On not letting the wrestling business leave you with injuries when you are older: “Chief Wahoo McDaniel, one of my idols that I watched growing up in the business, I sat next to him, man, he had a rough time putting his boots on, and he was probably late 50s, maybe 60. And I said, how am I going to walk away from this business? How am I going to walk away standing up and still be able to play with my kids and play ball with my son, daddy daughter dance, how am I going to find my way to that? Because right now, at 54 years old, the greatest championship that I will win is to be able to walk my daughter down the aisle without having two knee replacements. That’s the goal. So I think, at the end of the day, that’s what I’m talking about. Being able to work your way through this thing as oppose to letting it work you.”

