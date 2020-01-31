wrestling / News
The Revival Reportedly Asked For Release Last Week
January 31, 2020 | Posted by
– According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, The Revival asked for their release once again last week. The release was not granted. Alvarez noted “they desperately want out.”
The Revival reportedly requested their release in January 2019, but were turned down. They were reportedly offered five-year deals worth $500,000 per year in May 2019, but did not sign.
Their contracts reportedly expire in April, but WWE added 10 weeks to Dash Wilder’s deal due to injury time missed.
