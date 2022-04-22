Booker T On Rumors Of Alexa Bliss Being Frustrated With WWE Creative, How He Adjusted To Smaller Role In WCW

In a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed how he adjusted to a smaller role in WCW, rumors of Alexa Bliss being frustrated with WWE creative, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on how he adjusted to a smaller role in WCW and rumors of Alexa Bliss being frustrated with WWE creative: “Me personally, we are just talking about me, there have been times in my career where I wasn’t the focal point of the show. I tell this story all the time. Being tag team champion with my brother so many times and taking the tag team division to another level – after that, I was GI Bro. I was in the locker room, actually in the bathroom putting paint on my face, and Dallas Page, he walks by, and he goes, ‘Bro, what are you doing?’ Almost like, ‘You’re wasting your time here man, what the hell are you doing?’ I looked at him, and I go, ‘Man, I am just having some fun.’ He goes ‘alright, bro’ and walks out. That’s just what I was doing. I was having fun. I was making a lot of money, and I am sure Alexa Bliss, she’s not hurting. I’m sure she’s okay as far as that goes. Sometimes, to be able to take a step back, to not be the focal point of everything, is refreshing, it feels good. You’re still making money, and you’re still part of the show. You’re just not the main focus of it. You’re not in the main event. There again, being in the main event, being the champion, it’s the hardest job you’re ever going to have in the business.”

On his expectations for Bliss moving forward: “If she’s anything like me, I always thought, ‘Man, my time is going to come back around. I am too talented to just be doing this forever, so my time is going to come back around.’ I think the same thing about Alexa Bliss. It seems like a long time ago when Alexa Bliss was the champ, and the only person that we were talking about was Alexa Bliss. I am sure that time was hectic, I am sure being in that position for her was hectic. I don’t know how she feels, but for me, I was always kind of glad when I was in the background watching everything go on. There again, she could have a different take on it, but that’s the way I felt about it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.