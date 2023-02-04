wrestling / News
Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Announces Partnership With WWE NXT
Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling has announced a partnership with WWE NXT, which begins next week with the next ROW event. That show will feature an appearance from NXT’s Ivy Nile.
The announcement reads: “Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that Reality of Wrestling will be working with WWE/NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else. Don’t miss the chance to see NXT Superstar and NBC’s Titans Games first female champion, @ivynile_wwe in action on Saturday, February 11th in Texas City at the World Gym Arena.”
Excited to merge my @WWENXT favorites with the roster of my students at @TheOfficialROW! Don’t miss a HUGE show next Saturday! Can’t wait to see @ivynile_wwe in the World Gym Arena! https://t.co/9zYvls8WEP
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) February 4, 2023
