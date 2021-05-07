Botched!: John Morrison’s Tomato, Rhea Ripley’s Lifting, More

Hi, hello and welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild few weeks here. For a minute I thought that this column would become impossible to put out, as Twitter and YouTube accounts were seemingly getting shut down by the minute for showing AEW stuff. Turns out that was some type of YouTube algorithm thing, and not AEW getting upset at people making fun of their botches.

So we’ll keep doing this a little bit longer, I suppose. Here we go!

1. Rough night for Rhea & Asuka

Asuka & Rhea Ripley are generally well-regarded by wrestling fans for their in-ring work. They’ve had a tough time getting on the same page though, as the video below illustrates.

For whatever reason, Rhea just couldn’t get Asuka up on her shoulders. Maybe adding Charlotte will help matters?

2. Sell the botch!

Ricky Starks took a very dangerous suplex from Adam Page on Dynamite. Pretty scary moment.

Luckily he was ok, and went right into the next spot. Kids these days, man.

3. The table ain’t selling for Sami

Sami Callihan. He’s an interesting character, in that I’m never really sure what he’s going to be doing next. Very unpredictable. The only thing less predictable than Sami Callihan?

TREY MIGUEL VS. SAMI am the table pic.twitter.com/tvTRodlsk2 — forever tired (@Maffewgregg) April 26, 2021

Tables!

4. How I feel watching Raw most weeks

Just being honest and saying I can sympathize with Johnny Drip Drip here.

Highlight of Raw: Morrison getting hit low by a tomato pic.twitter.com/6A0GGsRkle — forever tired (@Maffewgregg) April 27, 2021

5. LOL “counter”

While AEW is trying to shut people down for showing off their botches, WWE is…highlighting them as positives? Dana Brooke was nowhere near landing whatever she was allegedly targeting Charlotte with, and Charlotte’s attempt to cover for it was certainly a thing that happened.

WWE’s social media guy loved it as much as the Washington Capitals social media guy loves violence.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!