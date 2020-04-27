Botched!: Sasha Banks’ Slip, Nia Jax Spikes Kairi Sane, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! WWE is still putting on shows, so we still have material for this column.

1. WWE does not respect social distancing guidelines

So I saw where an unnamed WWE employee ratted the company out to city council for their behavior during the crisis, forcing people to go to work and ignoring social distancing guidelines and things like that. I can’t say for sure whether WWE is guilty of everything they were accused of, but I can say they’re obviously guilty of ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Drew McIntyre having to ask the cameraman to kindly move pic.twitter.com/YGsyiNsFkk — Maffew (@Maffewgregg) April 14, 2020

How about giving Drew some personal space, camera man? Yeesh. Maybe the 12-34 female demo loves those close-ups on Drew’s chest, but nobody needs you that close.

2. I can’t blame Tamina for this one

Whenever something clumsy or bad happens during a Tamina match, the natural reaction is to blame Tamina. It’s understandable, but not always true. Like on this one, where Sasha Banks slipped off Tamina’s back and bounced off her head.

This was the only (mini) botch that occurred in that match & it definitely wasn’t on Tamina. I’m tired of y’all trying to clown the veterans in this company over the bare minimum. The match was fun, try to enjoy it instead of picking it apart ? pic.twitter.com/j3nFzNoBbU — 𝔽𝕠𝕩𝕋𝕦𝕓𝕖 ℝ𝕖𝕗𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕙𝕖𝕕🦊✨ (@notFoxyThot) April 18, 2020

Nobody’s fault there, things just happened a little too quickly. However, I’m still not sure why somebody thought that pushing Tamina around the time the Jimmy Snuka episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired was a good idea. Seems like risky business to me.

3. Who thought booking Kairi against Nia was a good idea?

Kairi Sane has had a pretty rough few months. We know about the concussion she suffered at TLC that put her out of action for several weeks. Now Nia Jax is out here throwing her into a turnbuckle & trying to kill her.

I mean, if you’re going to call Ronda Rousey out on being reckless, you can’t be doing stuff like this.

4. What championship does Drew hold?

In fairness, the Universal Championship was exclusive to Raw since July 2016. The WWE Championship has only been on Raw since November 2019. A pretty short time in the grand scheme of things, though, to be honest, November 2019 feels like it was ten years ago to me.

universal champ drew mcintyre pic.twitter.com/vomSz2mM2y — Maffew (@Maffewgregg) April 21, 2020

Does it really matter? Drew’s got a championship. It could be the Mega Super Duper WWE Belt for all I care.

5. Cole & Graves reciting the same part

We know that many of WWE’s announcers end up reciting lines that Vince McMahon or Triple H or whoever is backstage that week feed them. It’s pretty rare that both announcers recite these lines at the same time.

It just goes to show that you could put anybody in those two chairs on SmackDown and get the same result.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!