wrestling / News
Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Omos Attend Power Slap 10
December 7, 2024 | Posted by
WWE stars Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Omos were in attendance at Dana White’s Power Slap 10. Strowman posted a photo from the event of the three stars with White at the event, which took place on Las Vegas on Friday.
This is not the first such event for Mysterio, who previously attended Power Slam 8 along with Shinsuke Nakamura. You can see the pic below.
Worlds collide at @powerslap 10 representing @WWE #Goats pic.twitter.com/BDBNprTA3E
— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) December 7, 2024
