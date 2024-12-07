wrestling / News

Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Omos Attend Power Slap 10

December 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Raw 8-19-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE stars Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Omos were in attendance at Dana White’s Power Slap 10. Strowman posted a photo from the event of the three stars with White at the event, which took place on Las Vegas on Friday.

This is not the first such event for Mysterio, who previously attended Power Slam 8 along with Shinsuke Nakamura. You can see the pic below.

