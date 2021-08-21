Bray Wyatt Rumored To Be Joining AEW Soon

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, while discussing CM Punk’s debut on AEW Rampage last night, Dave Meltzer revealed that Punk will not be the only one coming into AEW soon. He reported that Bray Wyatt, who was released from WWE at the end of last month, will be coming to AEW as soon as his 90-day non compete clause from WWE is up.

Since Wyatt was let go on July 31, that means he will be free to sign elsewhere on October 29. That is a Friday night, which is when Rampage airs, although it’s unknown if that week will include a live Rampage taping. It’s also a week before Full Gear in St. Louis on November 6.

It was noted that this isn’t 100% yet as there hasn’t been pen to paper, but it’s at the same stage as Malakai Black was when he was rumored for AEW several months ago. Black eventually joined earlier this summer.