wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Speaks Out In Support After Barry Windham’s Heart Attack
December 10, 2022 | Posted by
In the aftermath of Barry Windham’s heart attack, his nephew Bray Wyatt posted a tribute to the wrestler on Instagram. Wyatt spoke about growing up in a family heavily involved in the wrestling industry and his view of the legends that were also his relatives. Additionally, he referenced the GoFundMe that has been employed to assist with Windham’s medical expenses and expressed his gratitude for those who have supported his family both recently and over the years. You can see the original post below.
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on MJF’s Brilliant Mind for the Business, the Future of CM Punk, Not Being a Fan of Logan Paul
- Mojo Rawley Recalls Plans For League of Nations Stable In WWE, Why It Didn’t Happen
- Josh Alexander On The Injury That Led To His Wearing Headgear, How It’s Become His Trademark
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Roman Reigns At WrestleMania