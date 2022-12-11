wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Speaks Out In Support After Barry Windham’s Heart Attack

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Windham Rotunda Bray Wyatt Smackdown 5-8-20 Image Credit: WWE

In the aftermath of Barry Windham’s heart attack, his nephew Bray Wyatt posted a tribute to the wrestler on Instagram. Wyatt spoke about growing up in a family heavily involved in the wrestling industry and his view of the legends that were also his relatives. Additionally, he referenced the GoFundMe that has been employed to assist with Windham’s medical expenses and expressed his gratitude for those who have supported his family both recently and over the years. You can see the original post below.

