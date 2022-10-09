Bray Wyatt’s Extreme Rules Return Does Big Social Media Numbers

Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules last night has already done big numbers on social media. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases, and PWInsider has some metrics on Wyatt’s return in regards to WWE’s social media accounts.

As of now, the numbers are as follows:

* YouTube: 1.86 million views (between two videos)

* Twitter: 1.2 million views, 5,252 retweets, 27,200 likes

* Instagram: 437,045 likes

* Facebook: Around 500,000 views

* TikTok: 73,000 views with 20,000 likes