Bret Hart Remembers Drawing Wrestlers In Orgies On Locker Room Blackboard

During a Highspots Virtual Signing (via Fightful), Bret Hart revealed that he used to draw pictures of wrestlers in orgies on the blackboard in the WWF locker room.

He said: “I remember drawing a lot of wrestlers on the blackboard in the locker room. I used to draw wrestlers in orgies and stuff on the blackboard. Really, it was out of boredom. In the beginning, nobody knew it was me so I would draw this big orgy on the blackboard and all these sexual positions and stuff. It was just to make guys laugh. No one knew it was me. I would be getting dressed, there would be a big orgy on the board, and people were like, ‘Who did that?’ ‘I don’t know.’ George Wells would come into the dressing room and he would touch it up. Everyone would come and they thought he was doing the drawings and he’s going, ‘I swear to God I didn’t draw it.’ Eventually, they knew it was me and then wrestlers would ask me to draw them. They would go, ‘This happened last night’ and then I would draw a perverted made up version of what happened the night before at the bar with some girl. I would draw something and I would notice Andre The Giant would laugh so hard. He really loved my drawings. The crazier, the better. When I say Andre laughed, he was in a lot of pain, but he would laugh so hard and loud. I used to draw Steve Lombardi in the middle of the orgies and he would get mad. I would go, ‘Steve, I’m drawing for Andre. I won’t draw you ever again, but the next time I draw you, just stop and look over at Andre. If he’s not laughing his head off, I will never draw you again.’ He came up to me and said, ‘You can draw me anytime you want.’ Andre used to laugh and laugh hard.

I drew one of the agents on the blackboard and he got really mad. He told me to never draw him again and ‘what if my wife saw that’ and he got really upset. He would reem me out pretty good. I remember thinking, ‘what would your wife be doing in the dressing room anyway?’ He gave me hell for it. The next day, I show up at the TV tapings and Vince McMahon is standing there and he had his arms crossed and was holding a big piece of chalk. As I walk past him, he hands me the chalk and goes, ‘You draw anything you want, any time you want, and if anyone has a problem with it, you come see me.’ So I started drawing anything I wanted and it got to be a tradition where a lot of guys had hurt feelings because I didn’t draw them.“