Bret Hart Reveals New NFT Project ‘Bret Hart’s Cartoon World’
– WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Bret Hart is jumping on the NFT train. Today, Hart announced a new NFT project called Bret Hart’s Cartoon World. A Discord community has already started for the project and can be joined HERE.
Hart tweeted, “I’m excited to announce my upcoming NFT Project, Bret Hart’s Cartoon World! I’ve been working on this since the Spring and can’t wait to share the details with all of you. Our First Live AMA will be Monday @ 8PM EST on Discord. JOIN OUR COMMUNITY! https://discord.gg/7m5ErcrS”
You can view a preview clip on the new NFT project below:
