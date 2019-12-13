Brian Hebner Talks Montreal Screw Job, Leaving WWE

– Brian Hebner was a recent guest on Primetime With Sean Mooney. The following highlights were sent out.

On Dave and Earl’s falling out with WWE: “If anybody knows the details of what they were supposedly doing, which is the most…it’s minute compared to what people did to WWE and Vince McMahon. It’s minute. And very, very petty comparative to what other people have done that have been into the Hall of Fame. And I mean, you can’t bring back the two guys that were a staple in that company for 20 plus years to just acknowledge and say, whether you like me or not, let’s acknowledge that. They did a hell of a job while they were there and what they were doing. I mean, to me, that would be like my highlight for not only my dad and my uncle Dave, because they did work hard for that company. They did sweat, blood, tears; they gave it all.”

On the reason why he is no longer with WWE: “The reason why I’m not there, in my honest opinion, is because of what went down with my dad and my uncle, which is another, in my opinion, bullshit story. it is what it is and ultimately things happen for a reason. I’m not mad with it anymore, I’m not upset. I look back on it and thank WWE for the years that I was there, and I’m good now. I’m happy.”

On the Montreal Screwjob: “Earlier that day before my dad knew anything, Bret came to him and said, ‘Earl is anything squirrely going on? And he said, no. He said, you swear on your kids you won’t do anything to me? He says ‘Bret, I swear on my kids I won’t do anything to you, I’m going in there like every other match brother. He said okay. So then people wonder why there was so much heat with my dad and him, but there you go. I don’t you think it was a matter of what my dad did. I think it was a matter of Bret talking to him before and finding out, swearing on his kids, which my dad would never swear on me and my sisters and that kind of thing. He would never do that, if he knew what he knew. He would run away from the conversation, if anything.”