Brian Kendrick Remembers Feud & Rap Battle Against John Cena

Brian Kendrick had a feud with John Cena that included a rap battle, and he recently looked back at the rivalry. Kendrick feuded with Cena back in 2003 as Spanky which led to a memorable segment where Brian Hebner provided a beat for Kendrick’s rhymes, and Kendrick talked about the feud during an appearance on the Hitting The Turnbuckle Podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his feud with Cena: “I was young, and he was young too… I think John is only a year or two older than I am. And people from that generation have a certain sense of humor, and I just knew he was the funniest guy there… I didn’t think about who’s the future [star]… But I knew he was super talented in everything he did.”

On his rap battle with Cena: “[Brian] Hebner was beatboxing before a house show… and everybody was blown away, I know I certainly was. I don’t know who pitched it… but it was a really fun skit.”