wrestling / News
Brian Myers Revealed to Be Impact Wrestling-Bound, Myers Comments
Brian Myers, the former Curt Hawkins, is officially headed to Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s episode of Impact, a vignette aired of a man in a mask with an “M” on it amid voiceovers that alluded to having patience and “trust the process.” You can see that clip below as shared by Impact.
Immediately after the video aired, Myers posted to Twitter to confirm it was him. Myers, who was released from WWE in April as part of the company’s pandemic-triggered purge, made reference to Ric Flair’s famous retirement match at WrestleMania 24 by tweeting: “Well, @VinceMcMahon. I’m sorry, I love you. *superkick”
Did you think we were done at #Slammiversary? #IMPACTonAXSTV @Myers_Wrestling pic.twitter.com/aMrCC64mNK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020
Well, @VinceMcMahon
I’m sorry, I love you.
*superkick@IMPACTWRESTLING
Let’s.
Go. pic.twitter.com/jPLybEVCtG
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) July 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Rey Mysterio Contract Talks With WWE, Vince McMahon Overseeing Negotiations
- Backstage Rumors on Kairi Sane and Booking Plans for Shayna Baszler
- Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis On Knowing Their WWE Run Was Dead Right Away, Not Knowing Why WWE Soured On Them
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors That He Was Always In Catering During Recent WWE Stint, Says Paul Heyman Was In Catering More Than Anyone