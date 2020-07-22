Brian Myers Revealed to Be Impact Wrestling-Bound, Myers Comments

Brian Myers, the former Curt Hawkins, is officially headed to Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s episode of Impact, a vignette aired of a man in a mask with an “M” on it amid voiceovers that alluded to having patience and “trust the process.” You can see that clip below as shared by Impact.

Immediately after the video aired, Myers posted to Twitter to confirm it was him. Myers, who was released from WWE in April as part of the company’s pandemic-triggered purge, made reference to Ric Flair’s famous retirement match at WrestleMania 24 by tweeting: “Well, @VinceMcMahon. I’m sorry, I love you. *superkick”