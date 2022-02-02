Brie Bella on What It Was Like to Hear the ‘YES!’ Chants at WWE Royal Rumble

– At WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) made their in-ring returns in the women’s Rumble match. Brie Bella entered first at No. 19, and Nikki Bella entered at No. 24. On the latest edition of their podcast, they both spoke about hearing the YES! chants for Brie Bella when she started throwing strikes on Natalya and Michelle McCool, which were typically used for Brie’s husband, former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson, in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nikki Bella on when the YES! chants started for Brie Bella during the Royal Rumble: “Everyone got chills in Gorilla. The camera pulled back and they got this epic shot of you in the stadium and everyone doing it. Everyone got really emotional when you were doing that.”

Brie Bella on what the moment was like for her: “When I started to hear people say ‘Yes!’…I ran in and I think I nailed Natalya and Michelle McCool. I started to hear the fans chanting ‘Yes!’ and in my head, I’m like, ‘I’m going to go with this.’ I was going to go into my Brie Mode me, but I’m like, ‘No, I’m gonna with the Yes chant.’ The one thing about my husband, he has a huge presence, and when I hear the ‘Yes!’ chant, I immediately thing of him. It made me feel him in that moment. When I do the ‘Yes!’ chant, I don’t do it for myself. I do it because I feel my husband in that moment. My husband, to me, is more than just Daniel Bryan or Bryan Danielson, he’s a soulmate. Feeling that energy of the crowd, it makes me get teary-eyed and emotional when I do that because it’s like he’s right next to me.”

Nikki on why it was special: “That’s what I love about what we do is because we can blend those moments of real life and characters. That’s the beauty of WWE; real life and characters that come together and that’s the ‘Yes!’ chant. It’s the representation of Daniel Bryan that was in WWE forever and also, Daniel Bryan that married Brie Bella and had this whole iconic, beautiful love story on Total Divas and Total Bellas, but also comes to the ring and is real. The fans started chanting ‘Yes!’ because it means something to them too. If you didn’t join in on that, you’re just killing the moment of them and why they paid for a ticket and came.”