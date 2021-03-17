British Bulldog’s Family Weighs In On His Upcoming WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Natalya spoke with the family of the late British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, about his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Smith is set to be inducted as part of the 2020 class during WrestleMania 37 week, and Nattie shared the column which she noted was originally written last year before the pandemic shut down most of WrestleMania Week. You can check out some highlights below:

Diana Hart-Smith on Davey Boy’s Hall of Fame induction: “From the first time I saw Davey wrestle, back in spring of 1981, when he was only 18, I knew he was incredible. He just got better and stronger in the ring with every match. Davey was really something to behold. Fast forward from 1981 to 2021, I’m absolutely thrilled Davey finally is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He loved his fans, he loved being a part of the WWE Family and he loved his family. He would be so honoured. I am so proud of what Davey accomplished in his career. He will continue to be immortal in this huge but truly hard-earned privilege.”

Georgia Smith on the induction: “My family and I have been waiting years for this. This is like a missing puzzle piece for my dad’s wrestling legacy. I’m so proud, excited, and the happiest person in the world that my dad, the British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith is a WWE Hall of Famer.”

Davey Boy Smith Jr. on his dad’s match with Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1992: “SummerSlam `92 was such a special moment in time for my father Davey Boy Smith, uncle Bret Hart, and for WWE fans around the world. More than 80,000 fans packed into Wembley Stadium in England to see what in my opinion was the greatest Intercontinental Title match of all time. As a child being there live to see such a spectacle was amazing. It was one of the matches that made me realize how much I loved wrestling and how much I wanted to do this for my career. Bret and Davey were both so popular in the U.K. as well. It was exciting, hard-hitting, back and forth seesaw action that told a great story. The ending of the match saw a counter off of a sunset flip reversal that was brilliant and never before seen. The arena was so loud that when my dad got the victory, he couldn’t hear himself because the noise of the fans cheering was so powerful. It’s a match I could watch over and over a thousand times and still never get tired of. I’m incredibly proud of them both for that match.”