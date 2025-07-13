wrestling / News
Britt Baker, Gargano, Ciampa React To Adam Cole Health Announcement At AEW All In: Texas
Adam Cole announced at AEW All In: Texas that he would be stepping away from wrestling due to a health issue and didn’t know if he’d ever return. Cole was forced to vacate the TNT Title prior to the show, as announced by Tony Khan.
Cole’s ex-girlfriend, Britt Baker, reacted to the news on X, as did Renee Paquette, Christopher Daniels, Johnny Gargano, Alan Angels, and Tommaso Ciampa.
💔 #BayBay
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 12, 2025
Adam Cole Forever. ❤️
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 12, 2025
❤️ ADAM COLE ❤️
I can’t express how much I love and respect this man. I hope he recovers and returns to continue fulfilling his dream here at AEW. 🙏🏻
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) July 12, 2025
Adam Cole is an incredible Professional wrestler and an inspiration to all Independent wrestlers everywhere. In 2021 AEW had a bus ride going from Kansas City to St. Louis and he talked to me for 2 hours straight. Giving me advice, and chatting with me about the business. I…
— Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) July 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Hangman Page Becomes AEW World Champion at All In: Texas, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland Help
- JoJo Offerman Appears at AEW All In: Texas, Performs Song For Swerve Strickland’s Entrance
- Adam Cole Confirms Injury at AEW All In: Texas, Says He’s Going Away Due to Health Issues
- More Backstage Notes & Potential Spoilers for Tonight’s AEW All In Texas, Details on Who Is in Attendance