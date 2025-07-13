Britt Baker, Gargano, Ciampa React To Adam Cole Health Announcement At AEW All In: Texas

Adam Cole announced at AEW All In: Texas that he would be stepping away from wrestling due to a health issue and didn’t know if he’d ever return. Cole was forced to vacate the TNT Title prior to the show, as announced by Tony Khan.

Cole’s ex-girlfriend, Britt Baker, reacted to the news on X, as did Renee Paquette, Christopher Daniels, Johnny Gargano, Alan Angels, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Adam Cole Forever. ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 12, 2025

❤️ ADAM COLE ❤️

I can’t express how much I love and respect this man. I hope he recovers and returns to continue fulfilling his dream here at AEW. 🙏🏻 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) July 12, 2025