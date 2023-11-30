Britt Baker Says She’s Had No Promo Time On AEW Dynamite This Year

Britt Baker has made the point that she’s been completely without promo time on AEW Dynamite this year. Baker posted to Twitter on Wednesday after Dynamite to point out that MJF and Christian Cage’s promo time on this week compared to her total promo time on the show this year.

Baker wrote:

“Tonight’s #AEWDynamite:

MJF live promo time: 7 mins

Christian Cage live promo time: 10 mins All of 2023 #AEWDynamite:

Britt Baker live promo time: 0 mins”