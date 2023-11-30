wrestling / News
Britt Baker Says She’s Had No Promo Time On AEW Dynamite This Year
November 30, 2023 | Posted by
Britt Baker has made the point that she’s been completely without promo time on AEW Dynamite this year. Baker posted to Twitter on Wednesday after Dynamite to point out that MJF and Christian Cage’s promo time on this week compared to her total promo time on the show this year.
Baker wrote:
“Tonight’s #AEWDynamite:
MJF live promo time: 7 mins
Christian Cage live promo time: 10 mins
All of 2023 #AEWDynamite:
Britt Baker live promo time: 0 mins”
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 30, 2023
