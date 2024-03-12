Britt Baker Says She Can’t Wait To Get Back Into The Ring

Speaking at a SXSW Panel (per Fightful), Britt Baker was asked about whether she had big plans for this year after being on hiatus.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion hasn’t wrestled since September 2023 when she lost to Kris Statlander in an AEW TBS Title bout.

“Yeah, I do. Just growing as a wrestler and performer and learning what works and what doesn’t work. With all the new talent coming in and new talent I get to work with, and new coaches and new people coming over from WWE, new brains and minds we get to pick. You’re really doing yourself a huge disservice if you’re not constantly asking everybody around you for help. The help in AEW is growing and growing. For me personally, I can’t wait to get back in the ring, have [a mic] in my hand and cut some promos. Stay tuned,” she said.