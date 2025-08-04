Brock Lesnar Returns At WWE SummerSlam, Lays Out John Cena

The Beast is back, with Brock Lesnar making his WWE return at Summerslam to take out John Cena. Lesnar made his return to the WWE TV at the end of Sunday’s night two after Cena had lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes. After Rhodes had left to the back, Lesnar came out and circled the ring, then came in and attacked Cena before hitting the F5.

Lesnar was last seen on WWE television at SummerSlam 2023. He has been off TV since and a rumored return at the 2024 Royal Rumble never happened. Lesnar was mentioned in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon in January of 2024 and has not been in WWE since.